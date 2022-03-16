"Tremendous!" - Tom Aspinall on his experience training with Rico Verhoeven and Benjamin Adegbuyi in Holland

Tom Aspinall is gearing up for his upcoming clash against Alexander Volkov and is sparing no expense to beat his Russian rival.

Aspinall recently traveled to Holland to sharpen his kickboxing skills by training alongside reigning Glory heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven and two-time Glory heavyweight title challenger Benjamin Adegbuyi.

During an interview with BT Sport's Adam Catterall, the 28-year-old detailed his training experience with the ace kickboxers and described it as a tremendous one:

"Oh, tremendous! What an excellent time. Brilliant times, awesome. Two of the best strikers in the world, of course. Number one in Glory Kickboxing, number three in Glory Kickboxing. I'm not a kickboxer, I'm an MMA fighter, so to jump in at the end with two guys, and coach Dennis who is phenomenal as well, absolute invaluable experience. I felt like I learned so much in such a short space of time... Unbelievable experience. I'll definitely do it again."

Tom Aspinall on what makes his first UFC main event so important

Tom Aspinall will face his biggest challenge yet when he meets Alexander Volkov on March 19 this Saturday. The fight will also mark his first main event bout when he steps under the bright lights in front of his countrymen in London.

While a win over the No. 6-ranked Volkov will certainly improve Aspinall's stock in the division, the Englishman explains what makes this main event bout so special for him:

"It's my fifth UFC fight, four of them I felt like no one really cared about it. I mean, they did, but I can't feel that. I'm with 50 people over a week, whereas this week, I'm going to be with 20,000 people in a week. I feel like I'm important and I know that sounds like a bit shallow. I'm aware of that but this is an important thing for me."

Tom Aspinall, who is ranked No. 11 in the division, will headline UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall this weekend on the back of a seven-fight win streak. He has finished his opposition in under two rounds in all seven bouts.

Meanwhile, Volkov is coming off a unanimous decision win over Marcin Tybura in October 2021. The Russian will look to score his second straight victory when he takes on Aspinall at UFC London this Saturday.

