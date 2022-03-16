"No one's seen anything" - Tom Aspinall claims he's only shown 10% of his ability so far

Tom Aspinall's run thus far in the UFC has been nothing short of impressive. The Englishman has now claimed that he has only displayed a very small percentage of his skills during his octagon appearances.

Speaking to BT Sport's Adam Catterall, the 28-year-old stated that he has a lot more talent in his arsenal than what came across in his previous bouts.

He also suggested that fans will be in for a rude awakening when he finally showcases more of his abilities in his upcoming main event fight at UFC London. Aspinall told Catterall:

"I honestly believe in my finishing abilities and I think people who are watching my fights, they've seen like less than 10 minutes and think they know my game. They're going to be in for like a rude awakening. I honestly think I've shown like 10 percent of my game. No one has seen anything. I can do so much more than I've shown and that is like one advantage I've got over basically the rest of the division. All these guys who think that they know what they're gonna get, they have not got a clue."

Catch Tom Aspinall's full conversation with BT Sport in the video below:

Aspinall has amassed a seven-fight win streak that includes seven consecutive finishes. The British fighter has defeated his opposition in under two rounds during these bouts.

Tom Aspinall isn't looking past Alexander Volkov ahead of UFC London

Tom Aspinall will be in his first UFC main event bout when he takes on Alexander Volkov at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event this weekend. The Brit is confident going into the bout, but he acknowledged that the Russian fighter will be the toughest test of his career.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Aspinall explained why he cannot overlook his next opponent:

"I know that if I take my eye off this guy, I'm f***king waking up on them lights with them smelling salts under my nose. This guy is seriously dangerous, seriously skilled, and seriously experienced. He's far beyond everyone and anyone that I've ever fought before. So, I can't think past this guy."

Watch Tom Aspinall's full interaction with Submission Radio in the video below:

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall is set to take place this Saturday, March 19, at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Edited by Harvey Leonard