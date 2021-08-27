"I threw 2 spinning backfists in sparring" - Tyron Woodley details the transition from MMA to boxing training ahead of Jake Paul fight

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will enter the realm of boxing for the first time as he takes on YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on August 29 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio.

This will be an all-new experience for 'The Chosen One,' as his tenure in the world of combat sports has never included a form of competition purely based on striking. Prior to taking up a career in mixed martial arts, Tyron Woodley was an accomplished wrestler. Therefore, the transition from MMA to boxing could not have been easy for the thirty-nine-year-old. In an interview with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for Showtime, T-Wood was asked whether it was a tedious journey for him to start thinking like a boxer. Woodley replied:

"I did throw two spinning backfists in sparring. I couldn't help it. I just knew I had the overhand right, and most of the time in MMA fights, I landed it. So I threw the overhand right, the guy was underneath me and I was like, 'Oh, spin-- Oh man, my bad, dawg.'"

Tyron Woodley admits there were complications while transitioning into a pure boxer, with the in-ring mindset being the biggest hurdle. However, he did mention that it was not as difficult for him as people assumed.

"... At the end of the day, it's been very easy because I was an All-American wrestler, transitioned very well, but I recognized very early that people want to see people getting knocked out. So, how many times have you really seen me wrestle, or really seen my black belt jiu-jitsu? You really didn't. At the end of the day, for me, I think the mentality, just the discipline is - I told myself, 'Man, I wish I would've [done] this a long time ago.'"

When will the weigh-ins for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley take place?

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley weigh-in will take place at 5:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) on Saturday, August 28, 2021. The event will be streamed live on Jake Paul's YouTube channel. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of BT Sport Boxing and MMA Fighting.

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight is at the same pre-buy level right now that the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul PPV pre-buy was at this point during fight week, Most Valuable Promotions sources say. #PaulWoodley — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 25, 2021

