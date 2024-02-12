“I told I agree with him” - Craig Jones reveals bizarre ordeal of being caught in Sean Strickland’s anti-jiu-jitsu crossfire at UFC event

Craig Jones recently revealed quite a bizarre ordeal that saw him being caught in Sean Strickland's anti-jiu-jitsu crossfire at a UFC event.

Jones is an experienced jiu-jitsu practitioner who has won two silver medals at the ADCC World Championships and continues to compete in a number of grappling events. During his appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, the jiu-jitsu black belt recalled sitting next to 'Tarzan' at UFC 296 and mentioned that he was caught in the middle of his jiu-jitsu rant during the Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson fight. He said:

"He's sitting next to me, he goes live on Instagram and he's just shi**ing on Tony Ferguson's jiu-jitsu and then it turns into a rant about how jiu-jitsu is useless for MMA, and then he pans the camera to me...And I was like, either this guy is a fu**ing genius or this is just off the cuff and he doesn't know I'm a jiu-jitsu guy. But that guy is fu**ing unhinged...I told him I agreed with him. I said, 'Yeah, you're probably right'."

Strickland was later involved in an altercation with Dricus du Plessis that resulted in the two fighting in the crowd, so it was quite the night out for the former UFC middleweight champion.

Who is Craig Jones competing against in his next grappling match?

Craig Jones is set to return to the mats next month as he will be headlining the upcoming UFC Fight Pass Invitational on March 3.

Jones will be in for an exciting clash as he will be competing against Rafael Lovato Jr. in the main event. Lovato Jr. is a former Bellator middleweight champion with an unbeaten 11-0 MMA record and a wealth of experience in jiu-jitsu with a 4th-degree black belt.

After defeating Gegard Mousasi to win the Bellator middleweight title, the Brazilian was diagnosed with a brain condition that resulted in him being forced to relinquish his title. Despite the condition, he returned to MMA three years later and earned a submission win over Taiga Iwasaki.

Lovato Jr. competing in grappling matches is much safer because he won't have to worry about shots to the head, and it allows him to pursue exciting grappling matches with the likes of Jones and others that fans want to see.

