"I told my wife about us" - Valentina Shevchenko's stunning snap by the beach in Phuket has fans awestruck

Valentina Shevchenko has left fans on Instagram jaw-dropped with a bikini picture snapped on a beach in Phuket, Thailand. 'Bullet' has one of the largest fanbases in women's MMA and routinely draws massive reactions regardless of whether she is posting a mere selfie or training footage.

The picture in question shows a smiling Shevchenko wearing a bikini and holding a coconut with a straw. Fans took to the comment section of her Instagram post to shower her in admiration, with comments ranging from flirtatious to hyperbolic.

One fan praised the former UFC women's flyweight champion for her muscled physique:

"She has muscles I've never seen"

Another fan, meanwhile, expressed such infatuation that he joked about informing his wife of an imaginary affair with Shevchenko:

"I told my wife about us"

Other comments were more tame, with one fan simply complimenting Shevchenko's physical appearance:

"Gorgeous Champ"

Some fans, however, were more interested in her octagon return, hoping that she faces Alexa Grasso in a trilogy bout at UFC 300 after the pair's draw last year:

"Can't wait for the rematch at UFC 300"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Valentina Shevchenko's Instagram post

Despite being one of the most dominant fighters across the UFC's women divisions, Shevchenko has not tasted victory in her last two fights.

At UFC 285, she was on the receiving end of one of the greatest upsets in MMA history after Grasso submitted her in round four.

Months later, both women locked horns in a rematch at Noche UFC. Despite her best efforts, with many even believing that Shevchenko had done enough to win, she failed to recapture the flyweight title after the fight was declared a draw.

Valentina Shevchenko has experience with controversial rematches

Alexa Grasso isn't the only rival Valentina Shevchenko has had a controversial rematch with.

Back in late 2017, 'Bullet' took part in her final bantamweight bout when she took on then-career rival Amanda Nunes at UFC 215 for the women's bantamweight title.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, she came up short in the fight, losing via split decision. Many in the MMA community, including Shevchenko herself, disputed the loss, believing that she had done enough to earn the judges' decision.