"I would totally do it" - WWE star Logan Paul volunteers to fight in the UFC for potential crossover event

WWE personality Logan Paul recently signaled his eagerness to step into the UFC octagon for a potential crossover fight in the near future.

As UFC and WWE are now operating under the same conglomerate, TKO Group Holdings, the convergence prompts discussions about potential crossover events between the two combat sports giants. For Paul, this partnership ignites his enthusiasm for potentially transitioning into the MMA promotion.

During a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast, 'The Maverick' played host to WWE’s chief content officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, and openly discussed his aspiration to venture into the world of UFC:

"Send me. I wrestled. I wrestle now. I would do it. I would totally do it. For the right dance partner, yeah, I would love to do a UFC fight. Now that you guys are partners, I think at the right time, it could make a lot of sense."

Paul has been teasing the idea of continuing to participate in combat sports for quite some time, particularly after his boxing matches against opponents such as KSI, Floyd Mayweather, and Dillon Danis. Additionally, his roots in wrestling run deep, having trained in his hometown of Ohio during his senior year at Westlake High.

However, despite much of Paul's surprise, 'Triple H' doesn't envision a talent exchange occurring anytime soon. He conveyed doubts regarding WWE stars transitioning into UFC, stressing that mere toughness might not suffice for success in MMA, given the multifaceted nature of combat sports.

Dillon Danis pushes for MMA rematch with Logan Paul following 'The Maverick's' UFC interest

Dillon Danis recently rekindled his eagerness for a rematch against Logan Paul in a mixed martial arts setting, spurred by 'The Maverick's' indication of interest in competing in the UFC.

Last October, 'El Jefe' and Paul participated in one of the recent most contentious boxing matches. The bout concluded with a disqualification victory for the reigning WWE United States champion. However, the events leading up to the fight were anything but ordinary. Danis stirred controversy by publicly sharing private photos and videos of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal. Danis' provocative actions escalated to the point where the Danish model sought legal action and secured a restraining order against him.

'El Jefe' subsequently reaffirmed in a post that he is prepared to resolve the lawsuit and meet their demands, contingent upon 'The Maverick' fulfilling his promise:

"I will agree to settle the lawsuit and meet their demands if Logan Paul agrees to sign a contract for an MMA fight with me."

