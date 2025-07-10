“I trained very hard” - Mohamed Younes Rabah says he didn’t take his foot off the gas pedal for ONE Fight Night 33 return

28-year-old Algerian Muay Thai sensation 'The Eagle' Mohamed Younes Rabah has been hard at work in training, honing his skills for what will be his toughest test in ONE Championship to date.

The Team Mehdi Zatout standout is set to face Thai star Shadow Singha Mawynn in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 33 this weekend, and he wants to put on a show.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rabah talked about his current training camp, how he feels heading into this blockbuster matchup, and what fans can expect.

'The Eagle' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"My camp was one of the best I have ever had. It was very good all the way, so I feel like I'm ready. I trained very hard and had a long camp for more than three months. So, I feel I am ready, and I will show all my hard work in the ring."

Rabah is currently an impressive 2-1 in ONE Championship, and is looking for his second straight victory.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Mohamed Younes Rabah in action.

Mohamed Younes Rabah and Shadow Singha Mawynn go to war at ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video

It won't be long before Mohamed Younes Rabah and Shadow Singha Mawynn finally throw down in the ONE Championship ring this weekend.

The two lock horns in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, July 11 from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

