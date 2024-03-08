"I treat them like they are plants" - Marlon Vera sheds light on his love for sneakers

Marlon Vera recently opened up about the affection he has for his sneaker collection and noted that they are among the things he can't live without.

The bantamweight contender is dialed in for his upcoming title fight against Sean O'Malley, but that doesn't mean that he doesn't have other interests outside of fighting. One of those interests is collecting sneakers, which is a popular hobby, especially when there are special collector's items.

While speaking to GQ Sports, 'Chito' brought some of the sneakers in his collection and described what makes each pair special. There were a variety of designs and colors, and Vera mentioned that he takes very good care of his sneakers. He said:

"Pretty much, every Sunday I put seven pair of shoes ready to go and every week I rotate them. And I do the whole process. I clean them, put them back in the box...So they can have a nice aura. Kind of like put music to them. I mean, I treat them like they're plants. I give them love...You gotta take care of your things." [0:34 - 1:05]

It will be interesting to see what transpires when Vera challenges O'Malley for the bantamweight championship tomorrow night at UFC 299. It wouldn't be too far-fetched for him to possibly secure a sneaker collaboration should he win the title, especially if a company sees that he has a love for sneakers.

Marlon Vera vows to become first Ecuadorian UFC champion

Marlon Vera will have an opportunity to make history tomorrow night as he will become the first Ecuadorian UFC champion if he defeats Sean O'Malley in their rematch.

The fans have been out in full force with their support of 'Chito', something that was on full display at the UFC 299 pre-fight press conference. During tonight's ceremonial weigh-in, Vera expressed his gratitude to his supporters and vowed to make history. He said:

"Man, I'm extremely grateful. I'm happy to be here. I'm ready. I'm gonna make my people proud. I'm fu**ing ready. I love you, Ecuador!"

