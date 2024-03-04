UFC 299: Walkout songs Sean O'Malley, Marlon 'Chito' Vera, Dustin Poirier, and others have used before

With UFC 299 taking place on March 9, the pre-fight press conference and ceremonial weigh-ins will help build anticipation around this event during fight week. Fighters walking out to suitable songs act as the final pieces of showmanship that fuel the excitement.

Walkout songs have become an integral part of the UFC experience and in this article, we’ll explore the songs that UFC 299 fighters like Sean O’Malley and Dustin Poirier have walked out to in the past.

O’Malley will attempt the first defense of his UFC bantamweight title against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera in the UFC 299 main event. The 29-year-old has walked out to a variety of songs during his UFC career.

One of O’Malley’s most impressive wins came against Eddie Wineland at UFC 250 when he defeated the veteran fighter with a devastating walk-off knockout. At the event, O’Malley walked out to Goat Talk (Sugar Sean) by rapper J. Rob The Chief.

‘Sugar’ earned his UFC title shot by defeating former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. Yan was the most significant opponent O’Malley faced up to that point. He walked out to Superstar by Lupe Fiasco to boost his morale heading into the high-stakes fight.

In his title-winning effort against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, O’Malley’s walkout was accompanied by Superstar once again.

Like O’Malley, his opponent has also experimented with different walkout songs. In his last fight on the UFC 292 undercard, ‘Chito’ walked out to the tune of Where You Come From by DJ Khaled (feat. Buju Banton).

For his five-round main event fight against Dominick Cruz, the Ecuadorian chose Spanish Town Rockin’ by Chronixx.

UFC 299 Walkout Songs: Dustin Poirier, Benoit Saint-Denis, Gilbert Burns, and Petr Yan

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier will take on rising contender Benoit Saint-Denis in the UFC 299 co-headliner. ‘The Diamond’ has adhered to The Boss by James Brown as his walkout song as far back as most MMA fans remember.

The iconic song has become synonymous with the fan-favorite’s walkouts. Poirier started walking out to the song consistently since his main event showdown against Anthony Pettis at UFC Fight Night 120.

However, the 35-year-old has walked out to songs like Ain’t No Stopping Us Now by McFadden and Whitehead (UFC 211), Take it in Blood by Nas (UFC 208), and several others during his early UFC career.

Poirier’s opponent Saint-Denis is one of the most prominent fighters to come out of France. He walked out to Le Chant des Africains when he registered his first UFC win against Niklas Stolze at UFC Fight Night 207. Saint-Denis, in his last fight against Matt Frevola, walked out to Les Commandos.

Former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns, who is another fan-favorite on the card, has walked out to Medley by Buchecha for the majority of his UFC appearances.

Bantamweight contender and former champion Petr Yan walked out to Boytsovskaya Tropa by Drummatix at UFC 280. The title translates to ‘Fight Trail’. The former champion has also used songs like Stem for the Belt by Noggano for his previous UFC appearances.