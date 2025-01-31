"I have more tricks up my sleeve" - Lito Adiwang bringing an element of surprise to Keito Yamakita duel at ONE Fight Night 28

On Feb. 7 at ONE Fight Night 28, Filipino talent Lito Adiwang is out to prove that he is a more well-rounded fighter than Keito Yamakita in their crucial strawweight MMA match inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his pre-fight interview with The MMA Superfan, the Bali-based stalwart is confident that he will have more diverse techniques to display versus the grappling-heavy style of his Japanese opponent, as he claimed:

"With the changes right now, we'll see. I will just go, do my best, and showcase a different version of me to show that I am not just all about striking. I have more tricks up my sleeve."

Watch Lito Adiwang's full interview here:

A win for 'Thunder Kid' could crack him a spot in the upper echelon of the division and possibly replace the 'Pocket Monk' as the number five-ranked contender in the weight class.

Furthermore, Adiwang could gravitate closer to his dream shot for the 26-pound golden belt.

Lito Adiwang reveals his biggest key to victory against Keito Yamakita

The SOMA Fight Club representative has also identified the biggest asset that he needs to have against Yamakita. According to him, he needs to wisely consume and manage his energy to be in optimal shape come fight night.

Lito Adiwang explained:

"I need to maintain that energy from the first round until the end. Right now, my weight is already low even this early because we're timing it right in such a way that when the weigh-ins happen, I don't need to cut weight aggressively like last time. That's one of the things that we saw that I think will help improve my cardio for this fight."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 7, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

