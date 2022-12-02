Murad Ramazanov found inspiration from MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib and his father Abdulmanap, who tragically passed away in 2020, have inspired a generation of Russian MMA fighters dominating promotions worldwide.

One of those fighters being Ramazanov, an undefeated ONE Championship fighter is looking to earn a welterweight title shot at ONE on Prime Video 5. While speaking with ONE Championship, he had this to say about being inspired by ‘The Eagle’:

“I was inspired by Khabib's early steps and the direction he took in honing his fighting skills. He didn't try to become a different style of fighter - a mistake many others make. We have a strong wrestling school, this is our strong point, which shouldn’t be forgotten. Khabib used his biggest asset – the dominant wrestling – and developed everything else from that. I tried to emulate him.”

Murad Ramazanov’s journey has led to a potential number-one contender fight against promotional newcomer Roberto Soldic. 'Robocop' is a former two-division KSW champion who most expect to hold a ONE world title eventually. That said, the undefeated Russian cannot be overlooked, especially with his grappling abilities.

ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin broadcasts live on Friday, December 2, and is free for fans in the United States and Canada with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Murad Ramazanov opens up about his close relationship with his father

Murad Ramazanov’s MMA journey started with his father finally convincing him to train in Greco-Roman wrestling. Without Ramazanov’s dad persistently advocating for his son to start wrestling, the undefeated Russian would likely not be where he is today. While doing an interview with ONE Championship, he had this to say:

"My dad and I have been close since I was born. When I was little, I always used to say I loved my dad more than my mom. Wrestling brought us even closer. He attended all of my workouts, knew my opponents, went to competitions with me, and was my first coach at home. He was not strict: whenever I lost at sparring or a fight, he would just give me the reasons why I lost. He never scolded me."

Murad Ramazanov’s next fight against Roberto Soldic will be his toughest matchup to date. Soldic is known for breaking down his opponents with pressure striking, which could cause issues for Ramazanov if the fight stays standing.

