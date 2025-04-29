  • home icon
  • “I was trying to relax” - Tye Ruotolo reveals how he copes with nerves for big fights

“I was trying to relax” - Tye Ruotolo reveals how he copes with nerves for big fights

By Craig Pekios
Modified Apr 29, 2025 23:45 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship.

Despite being one of the best BJJ practitioners in the world, reigning ONE world champion Tye Ruotolo still struggles with pre-match jitters. Making his promotional debut back in 2022, Ruotolo has quickly emerged as one of the greatest grapplers alive, etching his name in the history books as the first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

On Friday night, May 2, he'll look to defend that crown for the first time in 2025 when he meets Canadian sensation Dante Leon.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his highly anticipated return to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video, Ruotolo spoke about his anxiety ahead of a big match and how he tries to cope. He said:

"I was going through whatever stresses and stuff. I realized I had to go stand outside. I put my feet in a planter box outside the warm-up area. Outside the building, I was looking up at the sun. I was trying to relax."
Tye Ruotolo vs. Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 will be a trilogy match

Tye Ruotolo is a perfect 7-0 in ONE, making him an undeniable favorite to come out on top against Leon at ONE Fight Night 31. However, this time, Ruotolo will be taking on a foe that he's not only familiar with, but someone who has beaten him before.

Leon scored a referee's decision victory over Ruotolo at Grapplefest 8 in 2020, but the following year, Ruotolo would even the series with a guillotine submission win against the Canadian under the Who's Number One banner.

youtube-cover
Now tied 1-1, they'll meet on martial arts' biggest global stage with 26 pounds of gold hanging in the balance.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

