“I turned down $50,000,000” – Comparing himself to Elon Musk, Andrew Tate reveals he was offered massive amount of money to alter his content

In his recent post on social media, controversial influencer Andrew Tate showered praise on tech billionaire Elon Musk.

'Cobra' shared a story of how he was once offered a whopping sum of $50 million in exchange for altering his content. Tate said that he turned down the offer and then compared his actions to that of Musk, calling him a hero for turning down $500 million.

"I turned down 50m to sell my soul. All I had to do was shut up on certain subjects and sell trash to kids. I refused. Then I was arrested. Elon turned down 500m plus. Not many heroes left. G," wrote Andrew Tate.

Tate's post comes after Elon Musk's recent comments that went viral on social media. The 52-year-old recently attended the New York Times Dealbook Summit where he was asked to weigh in on the issue of advertisers withdrawing from Twitter as a form of boycott.

In an expletive-laden response, Musk said he refused to give in to the blackmail attempts:

"Don't advertise. If someone is going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f**k yourself. Go f**k yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is," said Elon Musk.

You can check out Elon Musk's comments below:

Andrew Tate makes a generous offer to Elon Musk to support X

Andrew Tate recently offered support for Elon Musk and X (formerly Twitter). 'Cobra' claimed that he was ready to pay a sum of $1 million per month as an advertising fee to support the social media platform.

"I will advertise X on X, I will literally promote your own platform on this platform. 1,000,000 USD a month. You dont need other advertisers. Simply let me know where to pay Elon Musk," wrote Andrew Tate.

In the past, Tate had a conversation with Adin Ross in the Emergency Meeting podcast, where the controversial influencer had labeled Musk as 'one of the most intelligent men on Earth.'

"How could you possibly have a negative thought about the richest man in the world, arguably one of the most intelligent men on Earth, who is colonizing space and is a champion of free speech... Although he is so rich, he continues to work hard on the biggest problems that humanity faces day after day. Instead of running off and just being happy, he dedicates himself. How can you possibly say anything bad about that man without sounding like an idiot?"

Tate uploaded a clip from the podcast on his Twitter account below:

