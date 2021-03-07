"I tweeted that just to get some love from Jon Anik!" - Stephen Thompson plays around with the UFC 259 commentary team

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson's Tweet regarding the first round of Rakic vs Santos made it to the UFC 259 live broadcast. Play-by-play commentator Jon Anik read the tweet aloud and gave props to the former title challenger's prediction.

This was followed by another Tweet by Stephen Thompson where the No. 5 ranked welterweight admitted that his Tweet was meant to get a shoutout from Jon Anik. The Tweet even made its way to the live broadcast and brought a chuckle out of the commentating panel.

That was close...who y’all giving the 1st? #ufc259 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 7, 2021

I tweeted that just to get some love from @Jon_Anik !! #youthaman #ufc259 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 7, 2021

The addition of Tweets popping up during the live broadcast was introduced at the UFC 249 pay-per-view. Initially, this tweak in the broadcast presentation received a lot of criticism for being a distraction during fights.

@ufc I respect all UFC fighters and their opinions but it is disrespectful to the fighters currently fighting in the octagon, officials, and crew to continuously take up 70% of the screen with tweets #UFC249 — Mar Mar (@MarMarCaps) May 9, 2020

However, it appears that over the course of time, fans have gotten used to seeing their favorite fighters giving their predictions on Twitter. This format allows fighters like Stephen Thompson to keep their fanbases much more engaged. 'Wonderboy' posted his prediction for each round of the Thiago Santos vs Aleksander Rakic fight.

Stephen Thompson's analysis of tonight's main card opener

Aleksander Rakic secured another one-sided victory at UFC 259. The Austrian fighter took a cautious approach against his opponent Thiago Santos, who is known for throwing haymakers.

Stephen Thompson is also of the notion that Rakic was aware of Santos' devastating power. This might be the reason why the No. 4 ranked LHW did not throw caution to the wind against the Brazilian.

"Wonderboy" also believes that Santos was doubtful whether his cardio would stay put if he threw heavy shots early in the fight. The fight was a back-and-forth with Rakic pushing the pace through the fight.

I think santos is hesitant so he doesn’t fatigue...I think Rakic is hesitant due to santos power. I got Rakic up 2 ends though! #ufc259 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 7, 2021

According to Stephen Thompson, the spinning hook kick by Santos might have won him the third round of the fight.

I think that spin hook kick won the 3rd for santos 🤷‍♂️ #ufc259 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 7, 2021

Aleksander Rakic is currently ranked 4th in the Light Heavyweight division. With a victory over the No. 2 ranked Santos, Rakic will unquestionably see a bump in the rankings. The Austrian fighter might be just inches away from his first shot at the title.