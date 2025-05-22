“I've been able to level up” - Japanese striker Kaito Ono believes delayed ONE debut is a blessing in disguise 

Kaito Ono is a big believer that a little bit of patience goes a long way. What was supposed to be his debut on the world stage at ONE 172 last March was filled with controversy after his opponent, Marat Grigorian, missed weight.

After the Japanese star refused a catchweight bout, the highly anticipated match-up was scratched off the card altogether.

Kaito even dealt with some unjust criticism from fans and pundits alike for the fallout of that match-up. Even ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expressed his disappointment.

Both sides have since mended fences, and Kaito is ready to move forward in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 27-year-old striking sensation said in a ONE Championship interview:

"I was originally scheduled to fight in March, but it got pushed to May, which I think was positive in terms of giving me more time to develop. I've been able to level up during those two additional months beyond what I could have shown in March, and I want to demonstrate that. I truly believe I've gotten stronger."

Hopefully, the second time's the charm for Kaito Ono, who will now face Mohammad Siasarani at ONE Friday Fights 109 on March 23 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kaito Ono vows to settle things with Marat Grigorian after ONE Friday Fights 109

Kaito Ono is focused on what's ahead, but admitted he still has some beef to settle with Marat Grigorian.

The Team F.O.D. representative made it clear that he has not forgotten about the Armenian legend, who threw unpleasantness his way after their match did not materialize.

"Now that Siasarani has been officially confirmed as my opponent, I've shifted my focus. I believe I absolutely need to settle things with Grigorian, so I want to resolve that properly within this year," Kaito told ONE.

