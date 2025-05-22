“He must be fired up" - Kaito thrilled to make ONE debut alongside fellow Japanese star Yuki Yoza

27-year-old Japanese kickboxer and former multi-time world champion Kaito Ono is finally ready to enter the ONE Championship ring for his first fight in the world's largest martial arts organization.

And he's excited to do so alongside his Japanese countryman Yuki Yoza.

ONE Championship has recently bolstered its Japanese talent in a bid to revitalize its position in the Japanese market, and both Kaito and Yoza are part of a massive contingent from the 'land of the rising sun'.

Speaking to the promotion in a recent interview, Kaito said he's ready to go.

The 27-year-old said:

"I know Yoza has signed a multi-fight contract with ONE, and this is his ONE debut, so he must be fired up."

Kaito Ono is set to make his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut against Iran's Mohammad Siasarani.

The two do battle in a three-round featherweight kickboxing titl at ONE Friday Fights 109, which will broadcast live in Asia primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, May 23rd.

Kaito Ono believes battle against Mohammad Siasarani will come down to strategy: "My impression is that he's a very technical fighter"

Japanese star Kaito Ono expects a tactical battle when he goes head-to-head with Iranian fighter Mohammad Siasarani at ONE Friday Fights 109 this weekend.

The 27-year-old said of his upcoming opponent:

"He's skilled. He's proficient in Muay Thai rules, but it's not like he can't adapt to kickboxing rules either—he's well-adapted to both kickboxing and Muay Thai rules. He can fight from both orthodox and southpaw stances. My impression is that he's a very technical fighter."

