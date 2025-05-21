“One of my dreams" - Japanese star Kaito says fighting inside the storied Lumpinee Stadium is on his bucket list

27-year-old former KNOCK OUT Black super welterweight champion and SHOOT BOXING world super welterweight champion Kaito Ono of Japan is finally making his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut.

And he is excited to do it in his dream venue of Lumpinee Stadium, which he can now scratch off his bucket list.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kaito talked about competing at Lumpinee Stadium for the first time and how it has always been his goal.

The Japanese superstar said:

"In Thailand, Muay Thai is the premier combat sport, with fights happening almost daily. I think it's the country where combat sports are most popular, so I'm really looking forward to competing in that environment. Fighting in Thailand as a professional has always been one of my dreams."

Kaito Ono is set to face Iran's Mohammad Siasarani in a three-round featherweight kickboxing tilt.

The two lock horns at ONE Friday Fights 109, which will broadcast live in Asia primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, May 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Kaito Ono ready for tactical battle against Mohammad Siasarani at ONE Friday Fights 109: "He's a very technical fighter"

While he's down for a good old-fashioned scrap, ONE Championship newcomer Kaito Ono believes his showdown against Mohammad Siasarani at ONE Friday Fights 109 this weekend could end being a technical battle.

He told ONE Championship:

"He's skilled. He's proficient in Muay Thai rules, but it's not like he can't adapt to kickboxing rules either—he's well-adapted to both kickboxing and Muay Thai rules. He can fight from both orthodox and southpaw stances. My impression is that he's a very technical fighter."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Kaito Ono's next fight.

