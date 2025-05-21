Kaito Ono not stressing about Marat Grigorian ahead of his ONE debut vs Mohammad Siasarani: “'I’ve shifted my focus”

Kaito Ono is putting his beef with Marat Grigorian on the back burner since he has more pressing concerns to deal with.

The 27-year-old Japanese striker is set to make his ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23 inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, against Iran's Mohammad Siasarani.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Kaito says he cannot afford to get distracted since he wants to make an immediate impact in the promotion's loaded featherweight kickboxing ranks.

Still, the Team F.O.D. affiliate vowed to settle his business with the Armenian legend somewhere down the line.

"Now that Siasarani has been officially confirmed as my opponent, I've shifted my focus. I believe I absolutely need to settle things with Grigorian, so I want to resolve that properly within this year."

Kaito Ono's promotional debut was supposed to take place at ONE 172 last March against the decorated Grigorian. The multiple-time featherweight kickboxing world title challenger, however, missed weight.

The Japanese star opted not to take a catchweight bout, resulting in the match being cancelled. Both parties have exchanged words since. One thing's for sure, this heated rivalry is far from over.

Kaito Ono must first handle business at ONE Friday Fights 109

Kaito Ono's versatility, explosiveness, and killer instinct make him a perfect fit for ONE Championship's talent-enriched striking ranks.

The former Shoot Boxing and Rise Champions already has 58 career wins under his belt, with 26 of those coming by way of knockouts.

However, Mohammad Siasarani is not someone to be taken lightly. The Iranian sensation holds a 5-2 record in the Friday Fights circuit and is coming off a big win over China's Liu Mengyang.

ONE Friday Fights 109 is available for free via watch.onefc.com, the ONE Super App, and ONE's Facebook and YouTube channels

