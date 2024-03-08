“I’ve always admired her work ethic” - Jackie Buntan says Janet Todd’s maniacal attention to detail rubbed off on her

The current generation of stars and up-and-comers owe much of their success to those who have come before them, and Jackie Buntan knows this fact too well.

The Filipino-American star has established herself as one of the most electrifying strikers that ONE Championship has in their vaunted stable of athletes and will look to improve her record to six wins at the expense of Martine Michieletto come Friday, March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20.

Closing out the promotion’s celebration of International Women’s Day will be reigning atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd’s retirement bout against interim world champ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

Todd and Buntan have quite the affinity with one another as they both train under Boxing Works, and the latter revealed in an interview with ONE Championship just how much she values having ‘JT’ in her corner:

“In many ways, I've always admired her work ethic. Ever since I was super young, that always stood out to me. Her work ethic is why she's successful, why she is a champion. It's everything, really. And that was the biggest inspiration to me is how hard she works.”

She continued:

“And, you know, there's proof of that in that work. And obviously, you guys all see the proven success she's planted today.”

Jackie Buntan ready for ONE Fight Night 20

With an always roaring crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Buntan is aware that an impressive win over ‘The Italian Queen’ is a must if she wishes to re-enter the strawweight championship picture.

To that end, the strawweight star has been hard at work in training camp to be prepared for any and all scenarios Michieletto will present her.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.