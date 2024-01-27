“I've always dreamed of fighting in Japan” – Sage Northcutt honored to duel Shinya Aoki in a country with rich martial arts roots

American mixed martial arts phenom ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is having the time of his life, exploring the streets of Tokyo while partaking in the festivities of the upcoming ONE 165 this weekend.

However, the 27-year-old Evolve MMA / Team Alpha Male product is careful not to overlook his next opponent, who is considered an absolute legend in Japan.

Northcutt is set to face Japanese icon and former multi-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo this Sunday, January 28th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Northcutt says it has always been his dream to fight in ‘the land of the rising sun’, and now he’s super stoked to cross it off his bucket list.

‘Super Sage’ said:

“Yeah, I mean, it was definitely an experience. I had to fly out to Japan to announce the fight and do a press conference. So I was stoked. It was my first time ever in Japan and I've always dreamed of fighting in Japan, so getting to fight on ONE 165 on January 28th is going to be very exciting.”

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt wants ‘the most exciting’ fight for fans in Tokyo

Sage Northcutt looks to kick off 2024 by taking out a legendary name, and he’s looking to finish Shinya Aoki in front of his hometown crowd.

‘Super Sage’ added:

“Oh, I think it's huge starting off the year, January 28, ONE 165, with a great performance. That's what I'm looking forward to. I like to finish my fights if I'm able to, to make it the most exciting for all the fans as possible. I think getting to fight on such an amazing card. It's been several years since ONE Championship has been in Japan. This is huge, you know? And I heard that there might be some more fights in the future in Japan, too. So this is definitely, definitely going to be exciting for Japan.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. Please visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how you can watch the event from your location.