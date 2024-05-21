"I've always been a fan" - Denis Puric says people often compare his aggressive fighting style to Liam Harrison

Second-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Denis Puric is beyond ecstatic to meet a fellow warrior whom he looks up to at ONE 167 next month.

'The Bosnian Menace' will be fighting on the same card as iconic British striker Liam Harrison on June 7, inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

For Puric, it's an opportunity to get to know the 'Hitman', who is not only one of the deadliest finishers in the game but also possesses one the most brilliant minds in striking.

Plus, the 39-year-old admits most fans often compare his style with Harrison, and he can't wait to see it up close and personal.

Denis Puric shared in a Sportskeeda MMA interview:

"My boy Liam Harrison, I'm excited to see him. I'm excited to meet him, I haven't met him in person yet. I've always been a fan of Liam Harrison and his style and his aggressiveness. A few people have actually compared me to him for quite a while. I'm excited to see him."

It's not hard to see the similarities between Denis Puric and Liam Harrison. Both are no-nonsense strikers who love to push the tempo with their highly entertaining aggressive tendencies.

Moreover, these explosive brawlers also possess lights-out power with their kicks and punches, as we've seen time and time again inside the Circle.

Watch Denis Puric's full interview:

Denis Puric and Liam Harrison looking to make statement wins at ONE 167

Denis Puric will be figuring in the fight of his life against flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. While it will be contested in a three-round non-title kickboxing bout, 'The Bosnian Menace' knows an upset win over 'The Iron Man' opens a lot of opportunities for his career.

Harrison, on the other hand, wants to remind the world that he's still a force to be reckoned with after a gnarly knee injury. 'Hitman' will return against Katsuki Kitano in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai brawl.

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 free, as it happens live on US Primetime.