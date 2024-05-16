“I’ve come back stronger ” – Liam Harrison shares how he switched up his training after recovering from harrowing injury

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison believes he is a fighter reborn after recovering from a harrowing knee injury in 2022 that left him on the brink of retirement.

The 38-year-old striking veteran injured his knee against legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama, and he's been trying to get back to the ring ever since.

Now, Harrison is finally ready to step back inside the ring. He says he is much better now than before he went down due to injury.

'Hitman' told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"When I was injured and out for the injury, all I worked on was explosive movements and things like that. So I changed my training, changed up a lot, and I feel like I've come back stronger than I was before."

Harrison will get to showcase his new and improved skills when he steps into the Circle early next month.

'Hitman' is set to lock horns with Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano in a three round bantamweight Muay Thai fight at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, on Amazon Prime Video.

'Hitman' Liam Harrison admits he had difficulty mentally preparing himself for comeback fight: "I had to push the boundaries"

'Himan' Liam Harrison says he had to have daily conversations with himself, asking whether or not he could actually come back from such a devastating knee injury and make another run at the ONE world title.

It's an internal dialogue that he says was necessary, because he was getting up there in age.

He told ONE Championship:

"It was very hard mentally to come back from this, especially as an older athlete. I had to push the boundaries of my mental strength. Luckily, I had a great rehab team behind me and great support from my family and friends."