Liam Harrison enjoying every bit of 'hard sparring rounds' to shift into gear: "That's what I missed"

For over two decades, Liam Harrison has done nothing but eat, breathe, and sleep in martial arts, competition, and training. 'The Hitman' competes to put food on the table but also for the love of it and that has allowed him to produce such a long and fruitful career.

However, following the brutal injury that brought his fight against Nong-O Hama to a sudden end, he was forced to take time away from his career.

The past two years have been spent recovering from an injury that could have been career-ending, and that period hasn't been easy for Harrison.

The light at the end of the tunnel is ONE 167, and the Brit is booked to make his return against Katsuki Kitano at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

With his knee recovered and a fight booked, he has been getting back into the swing of things, which Liam Harrison told ONE Championship was a welcome addition back into his daily routine, having missed out on it for so long:

"Now I'm back to training like I was before. Getting lots of hard, hard sparring rounds in because, obviously while I've been out with injury, that's what I missed. So I'm getting all that locked in now. I'm sparring with some real heavy hitters, some real sharp guys, and I'm just enjoying it."

Liam Harrison is not the kind of fighter who goes halfway

The fighting style of Liam Harrison should tell you everything you need to know about the kind of competitor that he is.

'The Hitman' simply doesn't have 'backward step' or 'going halfway' in his vocabulary so if he's going to do something, it's all the way in.

This has been his approach to the comeback and while he isn't returning with the hopes of challenging for world championships, he believes he still has more to give before he calls time on his career.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action for free.