"It's back to normal again" - Liam Harrison 'confident' his knee would hold up well against Katsuki Kitano and Seksan

It has been a long road back to fitness for Liam Harrison, but the final steps are now being ticked off, with his return now imminent. The British striking legend has needed to put all of his experience to good use over the past two years, but rather than using it to secure victory inside the ring, he has leaned on it to keep himself focused on recovery.

His last fight against Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022 ended in a devastating knee injury that has taken a long time to fully heal.

However, 'Hitman' is well and truly back with a return date booked in for ONE 167 against Katsuki Kitano on June 7.

Not to mention that he already has his next fight secured also with a dream clash with Seksan set to go down at ONE Championship's return to Denver.

Liam Harrison is now at a stage where he has no doubts about whether his knee will make it through the contests, as he revealed in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

"Yeah, it's back to normal again, I'm fine. I've done the rehab. I've done all the surgery. So yeah, I'm feeling confident with my knee again. I've been rebuilding it, it's been fine."

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison isn't here to start a second career

Liam Harrison is well aware that while his knee may be recovered enough to let him continue competing, it isn't brand new.

The striking veteran is coming back with the hopes of recapturing the two previous years that he missed out on due to his injuries.

Harrison simply wants to be a fighter who goes out on his own terms after adding a few more highlights and wins to his legendary record.

Whilst he's here, expect to see the same old 'Hitman' that has always made him into a fan favorite.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action for free.