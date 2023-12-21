“I’ve always fought bigger men” – Nong-O says Nico Carrillo’s size advantage won’t be a problem for him

Nong-O Hama is giving up some size disadvantage to Nico Carrillo in their scheduled fight this week. But the Thai legend said he is unperturbed by it, having been in such situations many times in his illustrious career.

The 37-year-old striker returns to action at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It comes eight months after he lost the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title to Jonathan Haggerty by knockout.

Nong-O will battle a bigger opponent in Scottish powerhouse Carrillo in a featured Muay Thai clash, part of the event which will mark the final show of ONE Championship for this year.

Asked by onefc.com how he sees the size advantage that the ‘King of the North’ has over him, he said it is nothing new to him and will just draw from his vast experience to fight against it.

Nong-O said:

“I’ve always fought against bigger men, I think the size is not a problem for me.”

WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O sharpens skills with Superbon for fight return

Nong-O is determined to come out triumphant in his return to action on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46, and he made sure he did everything needed during training to see his goal through.

One of which was fine-tuning his technique with help from fellow Thai superstar and good friend Superbon Singha Mawynn.

In a video post of ONE Championship on Instagram back in October, Nong-O is seen working on his combinations which he hopes to employ when he takes on Nico Carrillo of Scotland in his scheduled fight.

Check out the video below:

Nong-O is looking to redeem himself at ONE Friday Fights 46 after being knocked out and losing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title to British striker Jonathan Haggerty in his last fight in April.

Incidentally, Superbon is also part of ONE Friday Fights 46. He will challenge for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the headlining contest.

Superbon is gunning for a second world title after losing the featherweight kickboxing gold in January this year.

To watch ONE Friday Fights 46 in your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website. Fans in the United States and Canada, meanwhile, can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.