“Just tell me the name” – Nong-O won’t be ‘choosy’ for next ONE Championship fight

Throughout his journey at the top of the Muay Thai realm, Nong-O Hama has built a reputation as one of the most dominant forces in all of martial arts.

As the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, the veteran produced a run of impressive performances and ruthless finishes to keep hold of his title.

However, earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 9, the champion’s streak was finally brought to an end by English ace Jonathan Haggerty. At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the former flyweight Muay Thai world champion claimed another title in a new weight class.

Since April, Nong-O has been out of action, but the former bantamweight champ is now targeting a comeback inside the circle.

In attendance for ONE Friday Fights 34 this past weekend, he gave an update to the South China Morning Post:

“I’m not choosy. Anyone in the bantamweight division in ONE Championship. Just tell me the name.”

Watch the full interview below:

There are multiple incredible options for his comeback that will surely see him chase after the world championship that he formerly held.

Though Haggerty is back in action at ONE Fight Night 16, where he will look to win the bantamweight kickboxing belt and become a two-sport champion, that rematch is sure to be the main focus of Nong-O’s return to action.

No matter who is standing across from him inside the circle when he next competes, the fight is sure to be a huge event after the path of destruction that he caused as the world champion.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available to watch back for free and in full via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.