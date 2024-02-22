“I’ve always trained in boxing” – Muay Thai world champion Mehdi Zatout ready for fisticuffs with Saudi boxing star

Mehdi Zatout is excited to secure one of the biggest opportunities of his career with his next fight under the ONE Championship banner.

The Algerian Muay Thai striker has already accumulated a track record in the promotion with some big contests against top opponents. Next time out, he will face a unique opponent and challenge on an entirely new stage for both himself and the promotion.

ONE Championship will make its Qatar debut at ONE 166 on March 1, which emanates live from the Lusail Sports Arena.

Featuring on the card, Zatout will take on United Kingdom-based boxer Zuhayr Al-Qahtani in a catchweight boxing contest.

As a Muay Thai specialist, the 40-year-old competitor is excited to show fans what he is capable of in the boxing ring having dedicated a lot of time to this skill set over the years.

He told ONE Championship:

“A lot of people close to me know that I love boxing. I’ve always trained in boxing. Before when I sparred with the biggest names in Europe, I’d always focused on the boxing aspect. That’s why I’m good at boxing.”

Mehdi Zatout will have his work cut out for him at ONE 166

Mehdi Zatout is not new to competing in big matchups under the ONE Championship banner, but he’s never faced off with an opponent like Al-Qahtani.

Though he may have a lot of experience training in boxing over the years, he will have his work cut out for him by stepping into his opponent’s world.

One aspect of the fight that might play to his strengths is the slightly unconventional boxing approach that he will have having used this skill set in Muay Thai.

Offering his opponent some different looks and puzzles to figure out could be crucial to making this fight competitive.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free on Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.