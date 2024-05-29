"I've always been this way" - Jo Nattawut says drive to succeed has been engraved in him from day one

Few other combat sports athletes hit as hard as Muay Thai fighters, and ONE Championship star 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut definitely hits like a truck. The Thai Top Team product hopes that his labors will bear fruit at ONE 167 on June 7 as he challenges Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event.

The 34-year-old recently spoke with Sportsmanor to talk about how he remains one of the most feared fighters in Muay Thai and stated:

"I know myself. I don't have my coach or friends with me all the time to tell me what time to wake up or what to eat. I know that I am not lazy. I know what to do and I do it. I've always been this way for as long as I can remember."

Check out the full interview with Jo Nattawut below:

When Nattawut fought Tawanchai in October 2023, the former WMC World Super Lightweight Champion pushed the young star to his absolute limit but ultimately fell via unanimous decision - a defeat that still weighs heavily on his mind.

Jo Nattawut might face difficulty in stringing combos against Tawanchai

Respected by his peers for his ability to put together hard-hitting combos in the blink of an eye, Jo Nattawut might need to put extra emphasis on how to land his hits as it seems that Tawanchai has plans in place to counter them.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 25-year-old from Pattaya, Thailand, stated:

"His most dangerous weapons are his heavy hands. He has good combinations, but I have prepared a plan to deal with it."

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. It will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

