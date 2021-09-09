"I've not been the best husband in the world" - Tyson Fury reveals why his wife is the biggest mentor in his life

Boxing superstar Tyson Fury recently sat down for a chat with Gary Neville for 'The Overlap Xtra'.

'The Gyspy King' was asked 10 questions in a rapid-fire manner. At one point during the chat, Fury was asked about the biggest mentor of his career. The British fighter replied with the following:

"My biggest mentor in me career is probably me wife because without her, I would have probably went AWOL a long time ago. I've been AWOL anyway plenty of times but I've always had that loving wife relationship, sort of the backbone. She explains it to some people as I'm the head but she's the neck and without a neck, you've got no head, have you? I think she's the biggest single mentor I've ever had."

Fury added that he is grateful to his wife Paris, who has stuck by him throughout the many ups and downs of their relationship:

"I've not been the best husband in the world. I've been far from it. I've not been the best person in the world. I've been far from it but I'm happy that I'm back on track and everything's running smooth again and to get a woman who's been with you all that time and gone through the bulls--t and the good times and the bad times... to still be there when you don't want to be and when you're being forced away and you're being pushed out, that takes a very strong individual and like I say, without having that person, probably wanna be dead anyway."

You can watch the clip of Tyson Fury speaking with Gary Neville below:

Tyson Fury met his wife, Paris, when he was only 17 years old. The couple married in 2008 and now have six children - three boys and three girls.

Tyson Fury is expected to take on Deontay Wilder in a trilogy bout on October 9

Sources: Targeted date for Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder 3 is Oct. 9. Fight moving to fall ostensibly means plenty of promotion on ESPN and FOX on college football Saturdays and NFL Sundays. Heavyweight championship trilogy fight will still be staged in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 9, 2021

Also Read

Tyson Fury will likely share a boxing ring with Deontay Wilder for the third time on October 9 as the two heavyweights look to put an end to their rivalry. Their first encounter in 2018 ended in a split draw. 'The Gypsy King' managed to score a TKO victory over 'The Bronze Bomber' in their rematch in 2020.

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Jack Cunningham