"I've been a big fan of his" - UFC analyst Laura Sanko sets the record straight on rumors of having a crush on Shavkat Rakhmonov

Contrary to rumors, Laura Sanko doesn't have a crush on Shavkat Rakhmonov.

During a recent appearance on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, the MMA analyst and commentator dispelled gossip surrounding her and the welterweight contender.

Ever since Sanko hyped up the Kazakh star during the UFC 279 weigh-in show, rumors about the analyst possibly having a crush on 'Nomad' have been making the rounds among fans.

However, speaking to Bisping, the former Invicta atomweight spoke out on the truth behind the matter, stating that she is merely a fan of the fighter:

"I don't have a crush on the man, but I've been a big fan of his... [by that logic] I have a crush on you, I have a crush on 'DC' [Daniel Cormier], literally to anyone I say anything nice to... I was a fan of his when he first came to the UFC... He makes it here, [and] continues to do unbelievable, amazing things... So I kept pumping him up at the weigh-in show."

Catch Laura Sanko's comments below (17:58):

Furthermore, she lamented that after she interviewed the fighter at UFC 285, her Instagram was bombarded with thousands of fan comments, further churning the rumor mill.

Shavkat Rakhmonov is the No.3-ranked fighter at welterweight. 'Nomad' is 17-0 in MMA, with all his wins coming via finishes. He is currently on a six-fight win streak in the UFC and is expected to fight for the title soon.

Decorated MMA coach intrigued by Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov's meteoric rise in the UFC has impressed many, but Tristar head coach Firas Zahabi, for one, is confused by the unique talent of the welterweight star.

Zahabi, who is most famous for training welterweight legend Georges St-Pierre, is intrigued by the 29-year-old. During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, he said:

"I was watching Shavkat, and I was trying to understand what makes this guy so great. I still haven't understood, but he’s great. I just don't understand how he does it."

Rakhmonov most recently submitted Stephen Thompson at UFC 296. Speaking about the win, the MMA coach added:

"This guy is very mysterious. What is it about him that overwhelms these fighters? 'Wonderboy' is a phenomenal striker, and he was even slipping and countering 'Wonderboy'. It was shocking to me. He out-wrestled 'Wonderboy', took him down and choked him in round 2. Guys, 'Wonderboy' had never been submitted... He’s never been finished, and Shavkat went in there and finished him... I’m intrigued. I can’t wait to watch more of him."

Catch Firas Zahabi's comments on Shavkat Rakhmonov below (2:10):