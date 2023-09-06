"I've been having brain damage" - The Korean Zombie reveals heartbreaking reason behind ending legendary UFC career

The Korean Zombie called it quits on a legendary mixed martial arts career after he was defeated by Max Holloway at UFC Fight Night 225 via third-round knockout. The two-time UFC featherweight title challenger recently explained what went into the decision to hang up his gloves.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, via a translator, Chan Sung Jung was asked why he walked away when he did, responding:

"So, the funny thing about this fight is I remember every single second of the fight from the moment I got dropped to every single punch I threw to every single punch that hit me. In the second round, when I got dropped, I saw the punch coming. I thought I dodged it, but I was dropped. I was like, 'what hit me?' In the first round, I was wobbled a little bit. In the third round, everybody saw I got knocked out. After experiencing these moments, I felt that I don't have that chin anymore."

The Korean Zombie's translator continued:

"I've been having brain damage over the years so I don't have that chin anymore. I'm not going to say any names, but there are fighters who when they were young they had a really good chin but as they get older they get brain damage and their chin gets weaker and they get frequently dropped, but then if the fighter fails to acknowledge the fact that they got old and their chin got weaker, the end isn't as lovely. I didn't want to become that fighter so I decided to retire at that moment."

Check out The Korean Zombie's comments on his retirement below:

Jung was knocked down twice and significantly outstruck before being knocked out by Max Holloway in his final career bout. He received a memorable send-off from the Singapore crowd after announcing his retirement.

Max Holloway praises The Korean Zombie following retirement bout

The Korean Zombie announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after he was knocked out by Max Holloway at UFC Fight Night 225. In his post-fight press conference, 'Blessed' praised his opponent, stating:

"Legend, the dude's a Zombie. I hit him in the second, I thought I had him out he kept coming back and I was like, 'oh my gosh what's going on', and next thing I know he's in the third round. And then I hit him with that in the third round and I got him but he got up pretty fast too after that... He never ever wanted to die on his shield he'll always die on his sword and that's why people love The Korean Zombie. That's why I love him."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below (starting at the 0:48 mark):

Chan Sung Jung retired from mixed martial arts with a professional record of 17 wins and eight losses. He holds the record for the fastest finish in featherweight history and is the first fighter in promotional history to pick up a submission via twister.