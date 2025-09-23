  • home icon
  • “I’ve had some close fights” - Yuki Yoza looks to step into the danger zone against Superlek at ONE 173

“I’ve had some close fights” - Yuki Yoza looks to step into the danger zone against Superlek at ONE 173

By Atilano Diaz
Published Sep 23, 2025 15:58 GMT
Yuki Yoza (Image by ONE Championship)

Japanese kickboxing veteran Yuki Yoza is relishing the opportunity to test his striking against one of the most dominant Muay Thai kickboxers in the world in Thailand’s ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek.

The two will lock horns at the upcoming ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri later this year.

Yoza has expressed confidence in his ability to trade leather with one of the most dangerous fighters in striking martial arts, and he can’t wait to step inside the Circle to prove he’s the better man.

One area in particular Yoza wants to trade with Superlek is in the leg kicking game. Superlek is known to be one of the most talented fighters in this area, and Yoza wants to know how he stacks up against the Thai.

Yoza confidently told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I've had some close fights, but I've never felt like I outright lost or was about to lose in a pure striking exchange. That's actually something I'm really looking forward to testing in this next fight.”

Yoza and Superlek throw down in just a couple of months.

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will go down live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16. The event will feature a smorgasbord of world title bouts.

Yuki Yoza has eyes on Jonathan Haggerty’s world title

For Yuki Yoza, there’s only one thing on his mind, and that’s becoming a ONE world champion. Which is why he’s hoping a victory over Superlek at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri this November will earn him a shot at the Brit’s ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

He told the media at the recent ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo:

“There is only one person that I want to fight, and I want to aim for the championship. And I’m hoping this will make me eligible for the challenge. If not, please find every contestant, and I will fight everyone, knock them [out], until I’ll be able to find a ticket to the championship.”

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
