“My real target is Haggerty” - Yuki Yoza says beating Superlek is just a road block to world title

For Japanese striker Yuki Yoza, his bantamweight kickboxing clash against Superlek Kiatmoo9 represents merely the first step in a calculated march toward world title glory.The former K-1 lightweight champion steps into the stiffest test of his career at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri in a showdown against the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing kingpin on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.While fully fixated on beating ‘The Kicking Machine’, Yoza made his ultimate goal clear: secure a decisive victory and be next in line for a world title shot against Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty for the bantamweight kickboxing world title. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Team Vasileus ward said in his ONE Championship pre-event interview:&quot;Yes. But this fight isn't the goal. I'm not underestimating him at all, but beating him is just the start. Standing in front of me now is Superlek, but my real target is Haggerty.”Meanwhile, Superlek will be out for redemption after suffering a shocking setback against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.The Thai megastar remains one of the most respected strikers in the world for his technical brilliance and devastating kicking arsenal.But as far as Yoza is concerned, Superlek is simply blocking the path on the way to his true destination.Yuki Yoza says past opponents prepared him for SuperlekYukiz Yoza scored two big victories in the home of martial arts, which gave him the utmost confidence against Superlek.After outclassing Elbrus Osmanov in his promotional debut, the 27-year-old made a statement with a striking clinic against former ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Petchtanong Petchfergus:The Japanese star told ONE:&quot;I really rate Superlek very highly. But to me, my previous opponent, Petchtanong, was more skilled. And my debut opponent, Osmanov, had more power. In fact, the experience I gained from those two fights will be demonstrated in the next match. So, I'll definitely take him down. &quot;Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news about Superlek and Yoza's slugfest