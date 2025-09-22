Yuki Yoza says Petchtanong ‘more skilled’ than Superlek, expects to beat flyweight king

Japanese kickboxing star Yuki Yoza said he can handle whatever Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 will bring in their scheduled match later this year. He believes he has taken on opponents in the past with similar skills or even better than that of 'The Kicking Machine.'The 27-year-old Team Vasileus standout will go against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek in a bantamweight match at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena. It will be his third fight in ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in May this year.In a pre-fight feature by ONE, posted on Instagram last week, Yoza shared his thoughts on his clash with Superlek, highlighting his confidence of emerging on top. He said that successfully hurdling his two previous ONE matches against Elbrus Osmanov and Petchtanong Petchfergus has prepared him well for his next clash.Yuki Yoza said:&quot;I really rate Superlek very highly. But to me, my previous opponent, Petchtanong, was more skilled. And my debut opponent, Osmanov, had more power. In fact, the experience I gained from those two fights will be demonstrated in the next match. So, I'll definitely take him down. &quot;He added:&quot;I'm not underestimating him, but I really think I'm going to be the world champion, and taking the belt is just the beginning. I'll definitely beat him and get the bonus to show everyone. I feel like I could beat him with anything, but I think it would be more interesting to knock him out with a punch.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuki Yoza won both of his first two matches in ONE Championship by decision, showcasing the crisp striking arsenal he honed while at K-1, where he was a champion. He has won his last 12 matches while boasting a professional record of 21-2.For more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.Yuki Yoza looks to take career to a whole new level with win over Superlek at ONE 173Yuki Yoza has already established a solid professional martial arts career but recognizes that a win over a fighter with the stature of Superlek at ONE 173 will take it to an even higher level. It is serving as added motivation for him as he works and prepares for battle.He spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship after their showdown in the promotion's second live on-ground event in Japan this year was announced, saying:&quot;I’m just happy to finally showcase myself in front of the Japanese fans again. This is the fight where the world learns the name Yuki Yoza!&quot;Yuki Yoza is among a host of Japanese fighters out to defend home turf at ONE 173. He joins ONE champions Masaaki Noiri (interim featherweight kickboxing) and Yuya Wakamatsu (flyweight MMA) and star strikers Takeru Segawa, Nadaka, Kana Morimoto and Rukiya Anpo.