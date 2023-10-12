"I've had a couple of drinks" - Alexander Volkanovski bares all on level of readiness for Islam Makhachev on short notice

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has revealed his level of readiness and condition ahead of his short-notice title bout against Islam Makhachev.

Volkanovski has been confirmed as the replacement for Charles Oliveira following the news of the Brazilian's withdrawal due to injury. 'The Great' has accepted the rematch against Makhachev on just 10 days' notice.

The Australian last fought Makhachev earlier this year in a Fight of the Year contender clash at UFC 284. Although he came up short via unanimous decision, Volkanovski's performance was widely praised, with some fans and MMA pundits even believing he deserved the win.

Since the announcement of his rematch for the lightweight title, Alexander Volkanovski has provided fans with an update on his YouTube channel.

The 145-pound champion admitted that he would have preferred a longer training camp but was confident that if any man could dethrone Islam Makhachev on short notice, it would be him. Volkanovski said:

"Would I prefer a better camp? Yeah of course, everyone would. You know what I'm like with my preparation, I like to make sure, but I'm the man for the job. If anyone can do it, if anyone can do this on 10 days' notice, off the couch as they would say, it's me."

He continued:

"Lucky I train, I'm always training. Have I been on holiday? Have I had a couple of drinks? Yeah, I've had a couple of drinks, but I guess that makes me feel a little fresh and I'm really excited."

Catch Volkanovski's comments here (1:30):

Islam Makhachev claims the UFC had other fighters in mind before booking Alexander Volkanovski for rematch

Islam Makhachev has claimed that the UFC approached multiple fighters before Alexander Volkanovski was finalized as his opponent for UFC 294.

In an interview with TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, Makhachev was asked his thoughts on potential opponents after Oliveira withdrew from their bout. The lightweight champion responded by stating that names such as Mateusz Gamrot and BMF champion Justin Gaethje were discussed but Volkanovski was confirmed. He said:

"Honestly, first, I think they gave me [Mateusz] Gamrot. I heard Gamrot gonna get this fight. But when they say it's gonna be [Alexander] Volkanovski, it's not big surprise for me because this guy – he take fights before 10 days short notice. He [Volkanovski] will come. He don't put his [UFC featherweight] belt on the line. But he just make money. That's it."

Catch Makhachev's comments here:

