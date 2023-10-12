Islam Makhachev claims the UFC had another fighter in mind before booking Alexander Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev has suggested that the UFC had another fighter in mind before roping in Alexander Volkanovski to fight him at UFC 294. Heading into the UFC 294 event that'll transpire on October 21, 2023, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Makhachev was scheduled to defend his UFC lightweight title against former UFC lightweight kingpin Charles Oliveira.

Islam Makhachev captured the vacant UFC lightweight belt by defeating Oliveira via second-round submission at UFC 280 in October 2022. Charles Oliveira subsequently bested Beneil Dariush via first-round TKO in June 2023 and bagged a rematch against Makhachev.

However, just a few days ahead of UFC 294, it was revealed that Oliveira suffered a cut above his eye during training, which forced him to withdraw from the event. The UFC officially confirmed that 'do Bronx' is out of his rematch against Makhachev and that the latter would defend his lightweight title against Volkanovski instead.

In an interview with TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, Makhachev was asked whether he had any thoughts about who he was going to face when he learned that Oliveira was out of their fight. The Dagestani fighter responded by indicating that names such as Mateusz Gamrot and BMF champion Justin Gaethje came up before the Volkanovski matchup was finalized. Makhachev stated:

"Honestly, first, I think they gave me [Mateusz] Gamrot. I heard Gamrot gonna get this fight. But when they say it's gonna be [Alexander] Volkanovski, it's not big surprise for me because this guy -- he take fights before 10 days short notice. He [Volkanovski] will come. He don't put his [UFC featherweight] belt on the line. But he just make money. That's it."

When asked who he'd have picked as a short-notice replacement, Makhachev noted:

"No, man. Hard to pick someone before 10 days because I think -- I heard they called [Justin] Gaethje, but Gaethje said I cannot make weight because 10 days. And we don't have many opponent. Of course, I don't want to fight with someone out of the rankings. But I said just find someone because I'm best in the world."

Watch Makhachev discuss the topic in the video below:

Islam Makhachev on his rematch against Alexander Volkanovski

In February 2023, Islam Makhachev successfully defended his UFC lightweight title via unanimous decision in a super-fight against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The fight was a closely contested one, and many believed that Volkanovski was more deserving of the victory on the scorecards.

On that note, in his interview with Aaron Bronsteter, Islam Makhachev was asked how he felt when his (Makhachev's) manager Ali Abdelaziz told him that he was set to face Alexander Volkanovski again. The lightweight titleholder replied by alluding to his razor-close first clash against Volkanovski. Hinting that he'll put a decisive end to their feud at UFC 294, Makhachev said:

"Honestly, I am happy because last fight -- After last fight, we have many questions. But all answers is gonna be in Abu Dhabi. Inshallah."