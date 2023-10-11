Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has reportedly withdrawn from the highly anticipated rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

Carlos Contreras Legaspi, an MMA writer for ESPN Deportes, initially reported the latest development. In light of Oliveira's withdrawal, the UFC is actively working on booking a rematch between Makhachev and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for the main event. Legaspi reported:

"Can confirm: Charles Oliveira is OUT of his #UFC294 title Fight. UFC working on the rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski as the new main event. News was first reported by Overdogs podcast on Instagram."

Check out the tweet below:

[Image via: @CCLegaspi on X]

The reason for Charles Oliveira's reported withdrawal from the fight remains a mystery, leaving MMA enthusiasts eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the organization. There has been no word from Oliveira, Makhachev, or Volkanovski regarding these recent developments.

In their previous encounter, Islam Makhachev asserted his dominance over Oliveira at UFC 280, clinching the UFC lightweight championship. Oliveira maintained after the fight that he was not his best self on the fight night in Abu Dhabi.

Charles Oliveira showcased his resurgence with a stunning first-round knockout victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, a fight that many anticipated to be a close contest.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev solidified his reputation in the lightweight division with a decisive, yet competitive victory over UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284. With the Oliveira fight in jeopardy, it seems like fight fans will witness the rematch between Makhachev and Volkanovski instead.