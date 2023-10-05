"The UFC told him you have to fight" - Islam Makhachev accuses Charles Oliveira of trying to duck rematch in Abu Dhabi 

Islam Makhachev will take on Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 294 on October 21, in a much anticipated rematch of their UFC 280 clash last year.

The pair will headline this month's pay-per-view card, which takes place in Abu Dhabi, as they edge closer to their lightweight title bout.

Their first fight was less competitive than many expected, with Makhachev able to compete with Oliveira on the feet while dominating the grappling sequences against 'Do Bronx'.

Earlier this year it appeared that the promotion was struggling to find Islam Makhachev an opponent for UFC 294. Charles Oliveira had stated that he would only be available in November or December, which initially ruled him out against Makhachev.

But after their clash at UFC 294 was announced, speculation that 'Do Bronx' was forced to accept the Abu Dhabi matchup arose.

Islam Makhachev appeared to confirm this speculation during a recent interview, as he stated that Charles Oliveira was avoiding their rematch. Makhachev said this:

"I don't think [Oliveira] believes [he can win the rematch], because he tried to [run away] from this fight, but the UFC told him, 'Hey man, you have to come to Abu Dhabi and fight for the belt.' And that's it. He tried to leave, he tried to move the fight to Brazil, but in the end he did what the UFC say. Same for me, what the UFC told me, I did."

Colby Covington calls out Islam Makhachev, lightweight champ fires back at 'Chaos'

Islam Makhachev is one of the biggest lightweights on the UFC roster, and is known to cut a large amount of weight to make 155 pounds.

A move to welterweight (170 pounds) could certainly be on the horizon for him, should he successfully defend his lightweight crown a few more times.

Should he decide to move up a weight class, it seems that Colby Covington wants to welcome Makhachev to the division.

'Chaos' is set to take on Leon Edwards at UFC 296 in December, but that didn't stop him from calling Islam Makhachev out during a recent interview. Covington said:

"He's talked a big game, trying to ride the coat-tails of Khabib's success and what he was able to accomplish. He's not Khabib. It's not the same thing... He keeps talking a big game over to Hunter Campbell, Dana White and the UFC, so there's no telling what's gonna happen.."

Makhachev has now responded to Covington online, saying:

"Easy money"

