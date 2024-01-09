“I’ve been diligently preparing” – Oh Ho Taek intensely upgrading his skill set for Shamil Gasanov test

Oh Ho Taek doesn't have the fondest memories of his last outing under the ONE Championship banner.

At ONE Fight Night 8 last March, he was finished in just 44 seconds by Akbar Abdullaev after suffering an unfortunate injury to his hand.

‘Spider’ now hopes to put that last fight behind him by returning with a win in the main event of ONE Fight Night 18 on January 13.

The South Korean featherweight contender will look to bounce back by taking out Shamil Gasanov in a fight that could see a top-five ranking spot on the line for him.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Oh Ho Taek reflected on the memories from his setback last time out and how he has been working to erase that memory.

“I've been diligently preparing and grinding away," Oh Ho Taek said. "In my last fight, I believe I misjudged my hand, which had broken three times previously.”

ONE Fight Night 18 provides the perfect opportunity for Oh Ho Taek to bounce back

Oh Ho Taek made a strong start to life as part of the ONE Championship family where he secured a debut win in the featherweight division.

The momentum from his split decision victory against Ryogo Takahashi may have been undone by his latest defeat but that could all be erased by his next fight.

Shamil Gasanov is not the kind of opponent you want to face when attempting to bounce back from a loss but he does present a huge opportunity for ‘Spider'.

As a top-five ranked featherweight contender, ‘The Cobra’ is also coming off of a loss which means his spot at the top of the division could be up for grabs this time around.

Only one man can emerge victorious and get back in the win column at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live and free in U.S. primetime via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription. Fans around the world can check your local listings for more details.