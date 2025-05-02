"I've entered that conversation" - Dante Leon confident he's already among the world's best grapplers ahead of ONE Fight Night 31

Dante Leon may not enjoy the same level of fame among ONE Championship fans as Tye Ruotolo, but he firmly believes his skill set matches that of his upcoming opponent — and places him among the world's top grapplers.

The Canadian standout aims to prove just that when he challenges Ruotolo for his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31, which takes place in U.S. primetime at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

It's worth noting that this won't be the first time that Leon and Ruotolo find themselves on opposite sides of the mat.

Their rivalry began in 2020 when Leon eked out a hard-earned decision win over Ruotolo. Just over a year later, the American phenom responded with a dramatic submission to level the score.

Now, the stage is set for a trilogy bout — with 26 pounds of gold on the line.

Although Leon earned his shot at the coveted strap and a third encounter with his arch-nemesis by winning his initial two assignments in the world's largest martial arts organization, many still hesitate to place him on the same pedestal as Ruotolo.

In a recent interview conducted by the promotion, Leon pushed back on that notion, asserting that he's already proven himself as one of the sport's elite athletes:

"Since my last match with Tye, I think I've entered that conversation."

Check out the snippet of that interview below:

Dante Leon aims to get the last laugh on Tye Ruotolo

With the feud tied at one bout apiece, Dante Leon is determined to break the deadlock by defeating Tye Ruotolo in emphatic fashion at ONE Fight Night 31.

Leon said:

"I 100 percent feel like I'm going to win this match. I'm going to try to submit him."

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

