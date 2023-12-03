“I’ve had this exact dream at least 3 times” - Nina-Marie Daniele and Laura Sanko’s “seductive” BJJ video triggers fan frenzy on social media 

The unconventional BJJ videos from Nina-Marie Daniele and Laura Sanko continue to gain traction on social media.

Daniele and Sanko collaborated on Instagram to post a BJJ 'training' video, much to the delight of fans. The 'expectation vs. reality' video was the most recent post out of several that Daniele has released lately with Sanko.

Nina-Marie Daniele captioned the post:

"Who y'all got: Me or Laura? 😂 @laura_sanko #UFC300"

Fans went crazy in the comment section of the collaboration post, with many loving the comedic skit. Some called the video 'seductive' and a 'dream,' commenting:

"I've had this exact dream at least 3 times"

Fan comments under an Instagram post from Nina and Laura [via @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

Many fighters who follow the influencer also found the clip humorous. Billy Quarantillo, Rachael Ostovich, Jon Jones, and Jessica Penne were some of the many who reacted to the sketch.

A large number of the UFC affiliates in the comments replied with laughing emojis, while Quarantillo wrote:

"Comments are gonna be insane"

Fans appeared to enjoy the joke unanimously. However, many other comments sent similar messages. Fans commented:

"Definition of 0 to 100, real quick"

"I never thought that I needed this BJJ instruction video"

"Keep it PG folks"

View more fan reactions to Nina and Laura's Instagram post below:

Fan reactions to Nina-Marie Daniele and Laura Sanko [via @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

Nina-Marie Daniele and Laura Sanko's social media posts

No stranger to creating viral videos, Nina-Marie Daniele has been very active on X/Twitter, recently collaborating with Laura Sanko.

The Dec. 2 BJJ post was the most recent out of a series of similar videos from Daniele. The influencer posted a similar video the previous day with Sanko — a Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt — choking her out with a rear-naked choke.

Daniele has become a staple of MMA media, posting content not typically seen in the industry. Similar to other reporters in the sport, Her content is mainly fighter interviews, though the setting and environment of her videos are entirely different.