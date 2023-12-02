"She understands the assignment" - Nina-Marie Daniele posts clip of Laura Sanko choking her out, sends fan into a tizzy

The UFC influencer Nina-Marie Daniele is known for her unique social media approach and the MMA enthusiast struck again on Twitter.

Daniele posted a brief clip on Twitter of Laura Sanko, demonstrating a rear-naked choke on her, causing the influencer to gag and tap out. Daniele started the video by telling the camera that the demonstration would be 'in honor of no n** November.'

Nina-Marie Daniele captioned the post:

"In honor of NNN here is a video of Laura Sanko choking me out LOL @laura_sanko"

From the conversation the two had in the clip, it appears as if the two women had been grappling for longer than just the 49-second clip. However, no further content with Laura Sanko has been published on any of Daniele's social media accounts.

Fans who watched the clip could not find a consensus, as reaction comments ranged. Some fans found the content humorous, as it was intended to be, while others were not impressed.

One particular fan who enjoyed the video commented:

"She understands the assignment"

Another Twitter user was not enthused, however, writing:

"We're not buying the OnlyFans"

Other fans played into Daniele's joking post, commenting:

"Almost 500 bookmarks and not one comment asking for the tutorial on how to escape north/south positions? Wow! I'm actually shocked"

"I'm a big fan of laura Sanko she is actually very knowledgeable about the sport and is super awesome on the mic..."

"Cutest choke out"

View more fan reactions to Nina-Marie Daniele getting choked out by Laura Sanko below:

Fan reactions to Nina-Marie Daniele's recent tweet [via @ninamdrama on X]

Who is Nina-Marie Daniele?

While many older UFC fans may not consume her content, Nina-Marie Daniele has brought an interesting new perspective on MMA media while introducing new fans to the sport.

Contrary to typical MMA interviews, Daniele's sit-downs with athletes are always light-hearted and fun. Daniele is less of a reporter and more of an influencer but always produces unique content that keeps fans engaged and allows many to see another side of fighters they do not typically get to.

Daniele is not a former fighter herself, nor does she have any real training experience, but is instead a former model. A rising star in the industry, 'Nina Drama' has over 2 million followers on Instagram and 3.7 million followers on TikTok.