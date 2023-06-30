Create

"Don't think you can afford me" - When Laura Sanko savagely turned down fan offering her '100bin' dollars for s*x

UFC commentator Laura Sanko is highly popular with the fans [Image Credit: @laura_sanko on Instagram]
Laura Sanko is currently one of the UFC’s more recognisable faces.

A former professional fighter in her own right, Sanko regularly appears on ESPN as an analyst for the world’s top MMA promotion and has also broken a number of barriers in the sport.

In 2017, Sanko joined the commentary team on Dana White’s Contender Series, and earlier this year, she made UFC history by becoming the promotion’s first-ever female colour commentator at the Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak event.

Unsurprisingly, Laura Sanko has also gained popularity thanks to her Instagram page, which currently has 398k followers.

Unfortunately for the UFC star, her Instagram posts have also led to some questionable propositions from a number of fans.

One such post can be seen on an Instagram highlight that Sanko has entitled ‘Nope’. It shows a bizarre exchange with an unknown user who the UFC star claims has 1800 followers. The discussion is as follows:

“We s*x 100bin dolars.”
“Sorry. I’d need a minimum of “200bin dolars” to s*x with you. Don’t think you can afford me. Blocked.”
Laura Sanko&#039;s exchange with a fan on Instagram [Image Credit: @laura_sanko on Instagram]
Sadly, with a further nine posts on the highlight, it appears that Sanko continues to deal with this behaviour on Instagram.

Laura Sanko vs. Nina-Marie Daniele – will the two fight?

MMA influencer and interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele has quickly risen in popularity in recent weeks, thanks to her skits and discussions with various UFC fighters.

One such interview recently saw her chat to middleweight contender Sean Strickland, who drew controversy by labelling Daniele a “6 with no makeup”.

The influencer recently revealed that she has taken up Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and in a Twitter post, asked fans to make some suggestions who she ought to grapple with.

Who should I grapple? 💪🏼😝First Brazilian Jiujitsu class in the books! Thank you @ufc @UFCFightPass https://t.co/7MTFgm0WOv

One name that instantly came to the forefront with some fans was Laura Sanko.

The UFC commentator previously fought in MMA before taking up her current role, winning a single fight in Invicta FC in 2013. Judging by her Instagram, she still trains, although whether she’d be willing to grapple Nina-Marie is a question mark.

