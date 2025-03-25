"I've got bigger things going on than Ian Machado Garry" - Sean Brady explains why a fight against 'The Future' doesn't interest him

Sean Brady made his return to the octagon last weekend as he defeated Leon Edwards via fourth-round submission at UFC Fight Night 255. The No.5-ranked welterweight, who figures to move up in the rankings when they update, recently revealed he has no interest in a matchup against Ian Machado Garry.

Ad

Brady had previously called out 'The Future' following his UFC Fight Night 242 victory over Gilbert Burns. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, he shared why the matchup no longer is on his radar, stating:

"Now, it's like no. No. I went out there, I took this - I heard he was bi**hing that he didn't get the fight with Belal [Muhammad]. It's like, bro, you lost your fight, what are you talking about? You came in second place. You don't get to get rewarded for that. It made the most sense for it to be Jack [Della Maddalena]."

Ad

Trending

Brady continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"He's No.7 at this point and lost his last fight. I won my last three and just beat a former champion, who was a really good champion. So, yeah, I got bigger things going on than Ian Machado Garry."

Check out Sean Brady's comments on facing Ian Machado Garry below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Machado Garry shared that he believed he deserved the welterweight title opportunity after Shavkat Rakhmonov was unable to take the bout due to injury.

Meanwhile, Brady figures to be in a position to earn a title opportunity after beating the division's top-ranked contender.

Sean Brady reveals what opponent he wants next

Sean Brady appears to be closing in on a welterweight title opportunity. He recently expressed what he wants next following his victory over Leon Edwards. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the No.5-ranked welterweight stated that he believes he has better recent wins than Shavkat Rakhmonov before adding:

Ad

"I'm also not rushing [fighting for a belt] either. If I have to fight again before that, that's fine, but it just has to make sense... I would be interested in the loser of the title fight, I would be interested in the winner of the title fight, or I'd be interested in Shavkat."

Ad

Check out Sean Brady's comments on what he wants next below:

Expand Tweet

Brady previously faced Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 in October 2022, losing the bout via second-round TKO. He has since expressed interest in a rematch as the bout remains the only loss of his mixed martial arts career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.