"I’ve got great fights lined up" - Dana White confirms location of UFC's next event in UK

It appears as though Dana White has big plans for the UK as he recently confirmed that location for the next event that will be hosted there and noted that it will be a pay-per-view.

2024 has already shaped up to be a massive one for the promotion in terms of the growing demand for events in international markets. So far, they have returned to markets like Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Toronto, Canada, and will be debuting in Saudi Arabia and possibly even Africa this year.

During the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference, White addressed plans for the promotion's return to the UK and confirmed that Manchester, England will be the host. He said:

"When we get it done, we'll let you know, but we're definitely going to Manchester [England]."

Expand Tweet

There is yet to be a date announced for the promotion's return to Manchester, but it could be fairly soon as they officially announced the dates for their return to Australia and Abu Dhabi.

Dana White confirms UFC's return to Manchester will be a pay-per-view

Dana White's comments are in line with what he had stated in a previous interview with TNT Sports.

During the interview, the UFC CEO mentioned that a pay-per-view event is the most logical route and noted that he will be looking to showcase the UK and European fighters and champions, which includes interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards. He said:

"I have an English heavyweight champion and lots of other European stars, but two champs now out of England. I've got great fights lined up for the UK fans, and I'm excited to get back there. We're right there working on this stuff. We've got some badass plans for England: numbered card, pay-per-view, a great one."

Tweet regarding White's comments on UFC pay-per-view in the UK [Image courtesy: @sportskeedaMMA - X]

Poll : Who should headline UFC Manchester? Tom Aspinall Paddy Pimblett 0 votes View Discussion