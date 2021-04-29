"I've got a lot of stories that'll blow people's minds" - Michael Bisping reveals details of his upcoming 'Tales From The Octagon' tour [Exclusive] 

UFC Hall of Fame fighter and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is set to offer fans an inclusive look into his life and career with his tour, 'An Evening With Michael Bisping: Tales From The Octagon'.

The 42-year-old built a successful career in MMA, collecting victories over the likes of Dan Henderson, Anderson Silva and Luke Rockhold, the latter of which saw him crowned as Britain's first UFC champion.

UFC 199: Rockhold vs. Bisping 2

An Evening with Michael Bisping: Tales From The Octagon

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, 'The Count' explained what fans attending one of the dates can expect from the show -

"Luis J. Gomez is gonna come out, he's gonna do a stand-up set and let me tell you, the man is hilarious. He's not for the faint-hearted though so if you're easily offended maybe stay away...I'm gonna come out, we're gonna have a bit of banter on stage for a while, we'll go back-and-forth and then I'm going to tell some stories from the octagon and some trade secrets."

With such a long and eventful career in the sport and with stories about his life leading up to the start of his UFC career, the night won't be short of some memorable talking points. Michael Bisping told us about some of the topics he expects to go into detail on -

"I'll talk about obviously my early days when I was a little toe-rag, I'll get into finding myself and trying to be a professional fighter and all the highs and lows that go along with that, making my way to the UFC, losing an eye, becoming champion of the world, retiring, things like that. So I've got a lot of stories that'll blow people's minds."

With some interaction and questions from the crowd, the show promises to be a must-see for MMA fans and supporters of Michael Bisping.

A post-pandemic show

The tour will take place in front of Michael Bisping's home supporters. It's able to be held in venues thanks to the UK coming towards what appears to be the back-end of the Covid-19 pandemic and into a climate where events and shows can be enjoyed by audiences once again.

Michael Bisping explained to us how good it feels to be able to create a tour like this in Britain after the past year of lockdowns and restrictions -

"Everyone's exhausted with it, I understand the precautions needed to be taken but it looks like there's light at the end of the tunnel...(It) maybe would have happened sooner without Covid, I would like to think so..."

Having done a successful one-man show before in Toronto back in 2019, Michael Bisping explained why he was keen to do it again and in the UK -

"When the opportunity presented itself and we did it...I was dreading it, you know what I mean, I don't see myself as a famous person, I don't see myself as a celebrity, so I'm always very, very nervous getting people to pay for tickets to come and see me...But as I say, it was sold-out, everyone had a great time and as soon as I did that, I was like man, I've got to bring this to England. It's great, don't get me wrong, thanks to everyone in Toronto that came, but I'm British and the people of Britain have always supported me, and Ireland, and all over Europe, so it was important for me to bring it here (the UK)."

At the @bisping one-man show in Toronto. He admits this is experimental, but seems like a pretty perfect environment for him. Already getting plenty of laughs from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/xEDiykEjjO — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) March 11, 2019

The dates and locations for the tour are:

October 4 - Dublin

October 6 - London

October 8 - Manchester

October 10 - Glasgow

Tickets are on sale now at myticket.co.uk.

