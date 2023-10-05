“I’ve got the power, he’s got the speed” - Danial Williams sees nothing but excitement in potential Zhang Peimian bout

Danial Williams has yet to touch gloves with Jonathan Di Bella, but he’s already looking at another fight he could figure in next.

The Thai-Australian firecracker will challenge Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Heading into his Bangkok showdown with Di Bella, Williams told ONE Championship in an interview that he wants to take on former world title challenger Zhang Peimian.

Zhang was Di Bella’s opponent for the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title and is one of the best strikers from China. Not one to turn down an explosive fight, Williams posited the match that would pit him against the Chinese star.

Williams said:

“I want to fight the best, and ONE Championship is awesome. They give me the best matches, and there's something exciting dudes in the strawweight kickboxing division. Obviously [Zhang Peimian], that will be a killer fight. So, that would be awesome. Me and him, I feel I've got the power, he's got the speed.”

Both Williams and Zhang are incapable of putting a slow fight whenever they step inside the cage or in between the ropes.

Zhang is 3-1 in ONE Championship, with his lone loss coming at the hands of Di Bella, and all three of his wins were pure entertainment. Williams, meanwhile, has three wins in the promotion and even went to war against two of the best strikers to have ever lived.

He was in just his promotional debut when Williams battled ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Just this past March, ‘Mini T’ took on ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 on short notice.

Although Williams lost the two meetings against Superlek and Rodtang, the determination he showed against the Thai legends firmly earned him the fight fans' love.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.