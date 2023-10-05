Jonathan Di Bella says a knockout is inevitable in world title defense against Danial Williams

Jonathan Di Bella is ready to give fight fans a show as he steps inside the circle to defend his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title for the very first time this Friday night.

In October 2022, Di Bella made his promotional debut and delivered a star-making performance against ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian to capture the strawweight kickboxing crown. A year later, the Canadian-Italian will step inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to defend his gold against one of the promotion’s most versatile strikers, Danial Williams.

Going into the highly anticipated world title tilt, Jonathan Di Bella plans on putting on a highlight-reel-worthy performance against ‘Mini T’ inside the East’s most iconic venue:

“Knockouts come. Whenever it happens, it happens,” Di Bella told ONE Championship. “You just gotta do your combinations. You gotta fight in the moment, and if it comes, it comes. If it doesn't, it doesn't. I just gotta be exciting and give a good show and give a good fight.”

Di Bella is yet to suffer a defeat in his combat sports career, winning his first 11 fights, but ONE Fight Night 15 could very well be his toughest test thus far as he faces a fighter who has competed against the who’s who of ONE Championship superstars.

Since making his own promotional debut in 2021, Danial Williams has shared the circle with the likes of Jeremy Miado, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon. That level of competition will undoubtedly come in handy as he squares off with one of the best kickboxers in the world this Friday night in The Land of Smiles.

Will that experience be enough to score Danial Williams his first ONE world title, or will Jonathan Di Bella keep his gold and his undefeated record intact?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.