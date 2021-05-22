"I've got a toolbag full of tricks" - Dustin Poirier reveals what strategy he's going to adopt for Conor McGregor trilogy fight

Dustin Poirier is prepared to reaffirm his dominance against Conor McGregor at UFC 264. 'The Diamond' claims to have developed a diverse arsenal for tackling whatever the Irishman brings to the table on July 10th.

In a recent interview with legendary boxer Teddy Atlas, the Louisiana native discussed his gameplan going into UFC 257. Poirier stated that he was ready to make a detour if Conor McGregor had checked the debilitating calf kicks.

However, as 'Notorious' did not make the right adjustments, Dustin Poirier capitalized on the Irishman's immobility and followed with a barrage of punches to end the fight.

"If he would've started checking those kicks, or if I would've been taken down, then I would've called an audible. I just used them because they were there. It was damaging him. He wasn't making the right decision. And I knew how much they hurt... his mobility would be taken away," said Dustin Poirier.

Furthermore, Dustin Poirier is not just relying solely on his kicking game to defeat Conor McGregor in the trilogy bout. The former interim champion is eager to display is vast skillset in the forthcoming rubber match.

"The same thing in this one [UFC 264]. If those kicks are there, I'm going to use them. If not, I've got a toolbag full of tricks that I can't wait to show you guys," added Dustin Poirier.

"Fake the leg kick and come up top" - Teddy Atlas reveals ideal gameplan for Dustin Poirier

The MMA world was shocked to see Conor McGregor stopped in his tracks by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Poirier's relentless calf kicks took a toll in the latter part of the second round on the Irishman. McGregor admitted to having wilted from the lancing leg kicks in the post-fight interview.

UFC 257: Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor in 2nd round https://t.co/B4wScUplwa pic.twitter.com/ljazzkqu5j — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) January 25, 2021

Ahead of the trilogy clash, Teddy Atlas has advised Dustin Poirier to fake the infamous leg kicks. Atlas wants Poirier to land heavy shots up top if 'Notorious' bites on one of the Louisianan's feints.

"You know what I'm going to add to the arsenal from an offensive standpoint? I'm going to fake the leg kick and come up top," advised Teddy Atlas.

Dustin Poirier nodded to the legendary coach's guidance but promptly stated that Conor McGregor might find an opening to land his patented lethal left hand counter during the exchange.

Conor McGregor’s fastest KO. He used this same shot to KO Jose Aldo. This fight lasted 4 seconds and was against Paddy Doherty at Immortal Fighting Championship 4. @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/7qm49YoIGy — Sobervated Conor 🇮🇪 (Fan of Conor McGregor) (@SobervatedConor) May 20, 2021

Who do you think wins the highly anticipated trilogy fight on July 10th? Comment below!