“I’ve gotten so good” – Daniel Cormier hilariously claims he’s reaching Tiger Woods’ level in golf

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier's recent appearance on The MMA Hour to converse with Ariel Helwani coincided with his golf outing.

Cormier got on to the show and was seen driving a golf cart at the course as he updated Helwani on the status of his game. He joked about wanting to return to the game and end his conversation with Helwani abruptly.

'DC' also relayed his own progress report and stated that he had gotten exponentially better at the game. He went on to jokingly compare himself to golfing legend Tiger Woods. He said:

“Listen to me, I make the turn in one hole and I’m stopping. I am putting my game on hold to talk to you. Ariel, let’s say this, I am putting my game on hold and I promise you, I am putting my game on hold to talk to you and I am literally one under par through eight. I am so good. I’ve gotten so good. Dare I say, dare I say, I’m reaching Tiger [Woods] levels. I am at a course in Northern California, Gilroy, one of the most beautiful places in the country.”

Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest modern American athletes. He is joint first in PGA tour wins with 82 wins alongside Sam Snead and holds numerous golfing records. He also has 15 professional major golf championships to his name, only behind Jack Nicklaus with 18.

Daniel Cormier backs Tom Aspinall as the undisputed heavyweight champion in Jon Jones' absence

Daniel Cormier weighed in on the title situation in the heavyweight division with Tom Aspinall as its interim titleholder in the uncertain absence of Jon Jones, who was scheduled to fight Stipe Miocic.

Daniel Cormier stated that the recently concluded UFC 295 interim title bout should have been for the undisputed championship due to Jones' injury and his intention only to fight Miocic next. He reasoned in favor of Tom Aspinall as the future of the division and a worthy undisputed champion. 'DC' said:

"Tom Aspinall is the guy that is going to lead the heavyweight division for years to come so yes, I believe that he should be the undisputed champ. Hey, look, Jones is the undisputed champion. He earned that in the octagon by beating Ciryl Gane, but if he's only going to fight Stipe and that's not for another, what, eight months, seven months, I think you put Tom Aspinall as the champ and I don't think anybody would bat an eyelid."

